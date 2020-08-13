GCOT awards for Gandhian works

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), a not for profit social enterprise, on Wednesday announced ‘Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar’.

The GCOT, which was founded by the alumni of Osmania University, has instituted the ‘Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar’ to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The award is presented in recognition of the outstanding initiatives of the individuals and institutions, working on Gandhian perspective of agriculture, rural development and self-contained villages.

According to the GCOT, the awards will be presented annually from this year.

This year, 25 prominent people including Educationist and innovator of Param Supercomputer, Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Gandhi Global Family, J&K, vice-chairman SP Verma, Sahyadri Farms (FPO), Maharashtra, Vilas Shinde, Telangana, Gangadevipalli former sarpanch Koosam Rajamouli, NABARD chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala, and PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao among others have been shortlisted for the award.

The awardees will be felicitated at a ceremony, which will be held once the present condition becomes normal, the GCOT said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .