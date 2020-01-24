GCPE Domalguda corner glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) Domalguda defeated Siddhartha College of Physical Education, Ibrahimpatnam in a close encounter 11-10 to lift the Osmania Inter-college Kho Kho Tournament for Men title at Keshav Memorial Degree College, Narayanaguda on Thursday.

In the third-place match, Bhavan’s College Vittalwadi cruised past Nizam College 16-8.

Results: Final: Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) Domalguda bt Siddhartha College of Physical Education, Ibrahimpatnam 11-10; Third-place match: Bhavan’s College Vittalwadi bt Nizam College 16-8; Semifinals: GCPE bt Bhavan’s College 14-5; Siddhartha College of Physical Education bt Nizam College 13-4.

