GCU is a ‘Changemaker Campus’

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:40 am 4:51 pm

Formed in 1993 after the merging of Glasgow Polytechnic with the Queen’s College, Glasgow Caledonian University (informally GCU, Caledonian or Caley) is a public university in Glasgow, Scotland.

GCU has campuses in the heart of Glasgow, London and New York, as well as partners in Bangladesh, China, Ghana, Mauritius, Oman, South Africa and Tanzania. Glasgow Caledonian University is the first overseas institution to be given degree-granting powers in New York.

Situated right in the heart of the lively city of Glasgow, its main campus in Glasgow city centre is regarded as one of the most modern campuses in the UK. GCU’s London campus is home to the GCU British School of Fashion and British School of Leadership and Management, attracting postgraduate students from across the world; and Glasgow Caledonian New York College is home to the Fair Fashion Centre, which is engaging global brands to prove the business case for sustainability.

Positioned as the University for the Common Good, GCU has a distinct and defining mission to deliver social benefit at home and overseas through education. It is one of only 29 universities and colleges in the world to be certified as a ‘Changemaker Campus’ for promoting higher education as a vehicle for social change and it is also the first Scottish university to be accredited by the Living Wage Foundation.

The university’s practical approach has led to the development of teaching facilities such as a virtual hospital, broadcasting suite and a fashion factory. It’s an approach that’s been commended by the Confederation of British Industry and Future Fit, among others, for successfully preparing its students for employment.

Home to more than 20,000 students, GCU is now one of Scotland’s largest universities with over £45million recently invested in state-of-the-art facilities. It has a strong reputation for implementing effective widening access policies. Its award-winning initiative, The Caledonian Club, works with young people in Glasgow and London to tackle below average progression rates into higher education.

The university is made up of three schools: The School of Engineering and Built Environment, Glasgow School for Business and Society, and School of Health and Life Sciences.

GCU prides itself on being a practical institution that offers a unique range of degree programmes. GCU is the only university to offer an honours degree in Risk Management and its London-based school of fashion is the only one of its kind to offer an MBA in Luxury Brand Management.

Career–focused programmes are available in business, engineering, health, vision sciences, nursing, life sciences, computing and the environment. As a GCU graduate, students will excel as a professional in their field. GCU is also a popular choice among students for its courses in nursing and midwifery, and the university boasts strong links with the NHS.

GCU offers a range of part-time jobs on campus for students, including working with the student enquiries and admissions teams, and student ambassador roles supporting university events such as open days. They are a great way to enhance a student’s CV and be part of the university experience.

[email protected] offers a huge range of vacancies, part-time jobs, voluntary opportunities, placements and internships opportunities to its students.

Careers guidance is provided to GCU students, and graduates for up to two years. Services include consultation to support career choices, developing a job search strategy, weighing up the pros and cons of several possibilities or selecting the right employers to target.

Interview coaching is available, plus support relating to job application and personal statement, CVs and covering letters. The team help students to build a network of potential employers through presentations and workshops with a range of businesses. Other areas include guidance on further study, course withdrawal/change and work and study abroad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.