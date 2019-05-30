GDC Narsampet urges students to apply

By | Published: 1:04 am

Warangal Rural: In order to increase the admissions, the faculty members of Government Degree College (GDC) Narsampet in the district have been conducting campaigning for admissions for the academic year 2019-20 for the last several days.

As part of this, the staff including the lecturers of the college visited the villages of Khanapur, Ragampet, Kothur, Gudur and Damaravancha villages on Thursday. The team visited the houses of Inter passed students and urged their parents to join their wards in GDC Narsampet.

Faculty members Dr. I Shivanagasreenu, Dr. J Lakan Singh, M Narender, G Srinivas and B Ramesh actively participated in the campaign. They informed the students that the admissions into Degree courses are going on and the last date for registration and choosing web options through DOST Online for the first phase is June 3.

They distributed college pamphlets and asked the students to utilise services of DOST Online Helpline Center which is available at college premises. They explained the students that the college has well qualified teaching staff in all subjects. It offers all combinations of Arts in Telugu and English media and Science and Commerce in English media. It has well equipped science laboratories in addition to computer lab and English Language lab. The teaching is done through digital classrooms. The digital library with wide range of books and gymnasium are readily available for students.

The Principal of the college Lt. Dr. B Chandramouli informed that the college offers extra-curricular activities through NSS and NCC (Women) wings. The students are trained in skills for overall development through TSKC (Telangana Skills and Knowledge Center). The innate and hidden talents of the students are brought out through programmes such as Yuvatarangam (Youth Festival)ana Jignasa (Student Study Projects). The Zoology study project has recently won state level prize in Jignasa.