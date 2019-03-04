Gear up for NEET

By | Published: 12:58 am 5:10 pm

Hyderabad: Planning, learning key concepts and taking mock tests will be crucial in cracking the prestigious National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) admissions into MBBS and BDS courses.

With two months left for the test, aspirants need to come out with their strategies instead of going in for last minute preparations that may prove futile.

The aspirants should understand and learn concepts from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) instead of rote method. Learning concepts from NCERT books will come in handy in answering with ease as most questions are being asked from them.

“Before you take the NEET, you should take as many mock tests and solve as many previous years’ papers as you can. This will help you plan which subjects to attempt first. Follow the same strategy in the final exam,” Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content Head, Toppr, said.

He advised the aspirants to focus on getting answers correct instead of trying to attempt all questions in a hurry.

“This is because NEET has negative marking and students end up losing a lot of marks for incorrect answers,” he said.

This apart, while attempting the test, students are required to attempt the easy questions first and later move on to medium and difficult ones.

Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (NEET and JEE) at Gradeup said the key to the success in the NEET was to solve easy questions first across all three sections and not attempt the exam in a subject-wise sequence.

“Analysis shows that students with an average profile can also score up to 400 to 450 marks easily by simply solving easy questions first. Thereafter, medium level questions can be attempted. The chances of negative marking are high in the medium and difficult level questions and at the same time these questions take more time to solve,” Joshi said.

This year, NEET will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on May 5. The students are tested in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The test will have a total of 180 questions including 40 each in Physics and Chemistry and 90 questions in Biology. The exam is conducted for a total of 720 marks with each question carrying four marks and for every incorrect response one mark will be deducted.