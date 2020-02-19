Gear up for a yummy gastronomical journey

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Zomato is hosting its blockbuster food carnival, Toyota Zomaland, in Hyderabad on February 22 and 23 at GMR Arena, Shamshabad. It will host over 50 of city’s most celebrated restaurants which will be divided into five food zones catering to every palette.

Tingling international palettes, there will be a zone named ‘The All American Feast’, hosting restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings, Pizzeto, Iron Hill Cafe, and Around The World with Chicken Shawarma Hub, World of Tortillas, Pop O’ Bob, Drunken Monkey, among others.

There will also be a zone dedicated to the ‘Flavours of India’ with restaurants like AB’s Absolute Barbeque, Chak De Punjab, Butter Singh, The Spicy Venue and more. Finally, all things sweet will also have a zone, ‘Dessert District’, dedicated to dessert lovers with restaurants like Indulge Ice-cream, Feu Dessert Bar, Eat Confetti.

The artiste line-up includes stand-up comedy and musical concerts by some of India’s most-loved artistes, including Badshah, DIVINE, Ritviz, Aastha Gill, Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua, and Nikhil D’Souza, among others.

Excited about performing in Hyderabad after a wide gap of four years, rapper and actor Badshah shared, “I love food, I love music and Zomaland brings out the best of both worlds under one roof.

I am all the more excited about being back in Hyderabad after such a long time, and I hope the city is ready to take the heat because this one is special!” Tickets are available for on the latest version of the Zomato App, Zomaland Website, and insider.in.

