Gear up for another edition of Sutraa in Hyderabad

Published: 7:57 pm

Sutraa, the iconic designer exhibition with exclusive designers and fashion brands is back with another edition in the city. The event is set to take place in Taj Krishna hotel from November 12 to 14 and will bring fashion, lifestyle, creative and boutique brands under one roof for every shopper.

The exhibition is curated by Umesh Madhyan and Monica Madhyan as a one stop shopping destination for all designer needs where one can walk along aisles lined with the country’s best products in one convenient location.

The organisers promise to bring together a glittering exhibition from gleaming jewellery to the lavish couture, an amalgamation of luxurious products from over 100 designers.

Monica Madhyan said Sutraa aims to provide a plethora of styles and designs catering to all types of people.

Sutraa has already conducted successful showcases in potential B-cities like Lucknow, Nagpur, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Guwahati and Patna. On offer at the exhibition are ethnic apparel, western wear, smart casuals, chic prêt lines, couture, accessories, and home décor products.

