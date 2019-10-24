Gear up for City Sanitation Plan, Khammam officials told

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:43 am

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Wednesdsy instructed the district officials to gear up for the implementation of City Sanitation Plan proposed by the State government.

The Minister asked the officials to submit proposals for procurement of tractors, trolley vehicles and water tankers along with a comprehensive sanitation plan for Khammam Municipal Corporation, Sathupalli, Wyra and Madhira Municipalities, in accordance with the guidelines.

Ajay Kumar was speaking at a meeting to review ongoing development works, preparations for the City Sanitation Plan, Green Action Plan, paddy procurement, allocation of double bedroom houses and other matters. He said Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao planned to implement City Sanitation Plan in urban areas on the lines of 30-day Special Action Plan implemented in rural areas. He told the officials to speed up ongoing development works in Khammam and municipalities.

Referring to paddy procurement, the Minister suggested measures towards setting up of centres with a procurement target of 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. He said paddy was being cultivated in 91,000 hectares in this kharif season. He directed the officials to complete the process of allotting double bedroom houses to eligible beneficiaries at the earliest. Steps towards speedy completion of under construction houses have to be taken.

District Collector RV Karnan informed the Minister that the officials have planned to set up as many as 110 procurement centres in this season as against the 86 centres set up in previous season. About 20 lakh gunny bags were available for the season, he said. “Soon, a first centre will be set up at Sathupalli. If required additional centres will also be set up and steps are being taken to keep vehicles available for the transportation of paddy,” the Collector stated.

On City Sanitation Plan, the Collector said the process of procuring tractors, trolley vehicles and tankers would soon be commenced. Steps will be taken for the procurement of vehicles in gram panchayats by arranging loans through the DCCB bank. So far, 98 per cent of works were completed under 30-day Action Plan and the concerned officials were directed to complete the pending works, the Collector Karnan said.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj MLC B Laxminarayana, Mayor G Papalal, ZP CEO Ch Priyanka, Joint Collector Anurag Jayanti and others were present.

