Gear up for entrance exams

Hyderabad: Preparing for national level competitive examinations? You will have to up your game as early as possible, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) issuing the entrance examination calendar for 16 exams to be held this year and in 2020.

Like last year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main will be conducted twice. The first phase will be held from January 6 to 11, 2020 whereas the second session is from April 3 to 9, 2020.

The entrance tests in both phases will be held in computer-based mode and registrations for the first phase will be open from September 2 to 30 whereas for second phase it is from February 7, 2020 to March 7, 2020. The first phase exam result will be declared on January 31, 2020 while second phase results will be on April 30, 2020.

According to the schedule issued by the NTA, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate will be conducted in pen and paper-based mode on May 3, 2020.

The registrations for the exam can be done from December 2 to 31 and admit cards can be downloaded from the website March 27, 2020. The results will be announced for the said entrance examination on June 4, 2020.

The NTA also issued the schedule for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test which will be also held twice like last year. The first session computer based test will be conducted from December 2 to 6 and results will be announced on December 31. The second session will held June 15 to 20, 2020 and results be declared on July 5, 2020.

The NTA also announced the exam schedule for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA admissions, CSIR-UGC NET which will be held in December and June, 2020, CMAT, GPAT, AIAPGET, National Council for Hotel Management JEE Admission Test-2020, IGNOU MBA and BEd Admission Test, 2020, ICAR AIEEA-2020, JNUET-2020, DUET-2020.

The NTA has urged all other exam conduction bodies to avoid the scheduled dates so that they do not clash with any other exam dates. It said the NTA had established a countrywide network of test practice centres to familiarise aspiring students.

“All students have an opportunity to practice and have first-hand experience of taking computer based test before the exam. About 4,000 schools/engineering colleges with computer centres will be available on every Saturday/Sunday starting from September 1. More schools and engineering colleges with computers will be added in time to come,” it said.

IIFT

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA Admission Test-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: September 9 to October 25

Downloading of admit cards: November 11

Date of examination: December 1

Result: December 11

UGC-NET

UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-December 2019

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: September 9 to October 9

Downloading of admit cards: November 9

Dates of examination: December 2 to 6

Result: December: 31

UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: March 16 to April 16, 2020

Downloading of admit cards: May 15, 2020

Dates of Examination: June 15 to 20, 2020

Result: July 5, 2020

CSIR-UGC NET Examination (CSIR-UGC NET)-December 2019

Mode of Examination: Computer based

Registration: September 9 to October 9

Downloading of admit cards: November 9

Date of examination: December 15

Result: December 31

CSIR-UGC NET Examination (CSIR-UGC NET)-June 2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: March 16 to April 15, 2020

Downloading of admit cards: May 15, 2020

Date of examination: June 21, 2020

Result: July 5, 2020

JEE

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) January-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: September 2 to 30

Downloading of admit Cards: December 6

Dates of examination: January 6 to 11, 2020

Result: January 31, 2020

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) April-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: February 7 to March 7, 2020

Downloading of admit cards: March 16, 2020

Dates of examination: April 3 to 9, 2020

Result: April 30, 2020

CMAT

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: November 1 to 30

Downloading of admit cards: December 24

Date of examination: January 24, 2020

Result: February 3, 2020

GPAT

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: November 1 to 30

Downloading of admit cards: December 24

Date of examination: January 24, 2020

Result: February 3, 2020

AIAPGET

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: January 1 to 31, 2020

Downloading of admit cards: April 1, 2020

Date of examination: April 29, 2020

Result: May 10, 2020

NCHM

National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE Admission Test-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: January 1 to February 29, 2020

Downloading of admit cards: April 1, 2020

Date of examination: April 25, 2020

Result: May 10, 2020

IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) MBA and B.Ed. Admission Test-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: January 31 to February 29, 2020

Downloading of admit cards: April 1, 2020

Date of examination: April 29, 2020

Result: May 10, 2020

ICAR

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: March 1 to 31, 2020

Downloading of admit cards: April 25, 2020

Date of examination: June 1, 2020

Result: June 15, 2020

JNUET

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET)-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: March 2 to 31, 2020

Downloading of admit cards: April 21, 2020

Dates of examination: May 11 to 14, 2020

Result: May 31, 2020

DUET

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2020

Mode of examination: Computer based

Registration: March 2 to 31, 2020

Downloading of admit cards: April 30, 2020

Dates of examination: June 2 to 9, 2020

Result: June 25, 2020

NEET

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2020

Mode of examination: Pen and paper based

Registration: December 2 to 31

Downloading of admit cards: March 27, 2020

Date of examination: May 3, 2020

Result: June 4, 2020

