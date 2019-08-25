Gear up for entrance exams

Hyderabad: Preparing for national level competitive examinations? You will have to up your game as early as possible, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) issuing the entrance examination calendar for 16 exams to be held this year and in 2020.
Like last year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main will be conducted twice. The first phase will be held from January 6 to 11, 2020 whereas the second session is from April 3 to 9, 2020.
The entrance tests in both phases will be held in computer-based mode and registrations for the first phase will be open from September 2 to 30 whereas for second phase it is from February 7, 2020 to March 7, 2020. The first phase exam result will be declared on January 31, 2020 while second phase results will be on April 30, 2020.
According to the schedule issued by the NTA, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate will be conducted in pen and paper-based mode on May 3, 2020.
The registrations for the exam can be done from December 2 to 31 and admit cards can be downloaded from the website March 27, 2020. The results will be announced for the said entrance examination on June 4, 2020.
The NTA also issued the schedule for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test which will be also held twice like last year. The first session computer based test will be conducted from December 2 to 6 and results will be announced on December 31. The second session will held June 15 to 20, 2020 and results be declared on July 5, 2020.
The NTA also announced the exam schedule for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA admissions, CSIR-UGC NET which will be held in December and June, 2020, CMAT, GPAT, AIAPGET, National Council for Hotel Management JEE Admission Test-2020, IGNOU MBA and BEd Admission Test, 2020, ICAR AIEEA-2020, JNUET-2020, DUET-2020.
The NTA has urged all other exam conduction bodies to avoid the scheduled dates so that they do not clash with any other exam dates. It said the NTA had established a countrywide network of test practice centres to familiarise aspiring students.
“All students have an opportunity to practice and have first-hand experience of taking computer based test before the exam. About 4,000 schools/engineering colleges with computer centres will be available on every Saturday/Sunday starting from September 1. More schools and engineering colleges with computers will be added in time to come,” it said.
Schedule for entrance exams
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued schedule for various entrance examinations for this year and in 2020. These examinations will be conducted in different cities across the country. Here is the examination wise schedule.
IIFT
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA Admission Test-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: September 9 to October 25
Downloading of admit cards: November 11
Date of examination: December 1
Result: December 11
UGC-NET
UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-December 2019
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: September 9 to October 9
Downloading of admit cards: November 9
Dates of examination: December 2 to 6
Result: December: 31
UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: March 16 to April 16, 2020
Downloading of admit cards: May 15, 2020
Dates of Examination: June 15 to 20, 2020
Result: July 5, 2020
CSIR-UGC NET Examination (CSIR-UGC NET)-December 2019
Mode of Examination: Computer based
Registration: September 9 to October 9
Downloading of admit cards: November 9
Date of examination: December 15
Result: December 31
CSIR-UGC NET Examination (CSIR-UGC NET)-June 2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: March 16 to April 15, 2020
Downloading of admit cards: May 15, 2020
Date of examination: June 21, 2020
Result: July 5, 2020
JEE
Joint Entrance Examination (Main) January-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: September 2 to 30
Downloading of admit Cards: December 6
Dates of examination: January 6 to 11, 2020
Result: January 31, 2020
Joint Entrance Examination (Main) April-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: February 7 to March 7, 2020
Downloading of admit cards: March 16, 2020
Dates of examination: April 3 to 9, 2020
Result: April 30, 2020
CMAT
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: November 1 to 30
Downloading of admit cards: December 24
Date of examination: January 24, 2020
Result: February 3, 2020
GPAT
Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: November 1 to 30
Downloading of admit cards: December 24
Date of examination: January 24, 2020
Result: February 3, 2020
AIAPGET
All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: January 1 to 31, 2020
Downloading of admit cards: April 1, 2020
Date of examination: April 29, 2020
Result: May 10, 2020
NCHM
National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE Admission Test-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: January 1 to February 29, 2020
Downloading of admit cards: April 1, 2020
Date of examination: April 25, 2020
Result: May 10, 2020
IGNOU
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) MBA and B.Ed. Admission Test-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: January 31 to February 29, 2020
Downloading of admit cards: April 1, 2020
Date of examination: April 29, 2020
Result: May 10, 2020
ICAR
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: March 1 to 31, 2020
Downloading of admit cards: April 25, 2020
Date of examination: June 1, 2020
Result: June 15, 2020
JNUET
Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET)-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: March 2 to 31, 2020
Downloading of admit cards: April 21, 2020
Dates of examination: May 11 to 14, 2020
Result: May 31, 2020
DUET
Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2020
Mode of examination: Computer based
Registration: March 2 to 31, 2020
Downloading of admit cards: April 30, 2020
Dates of examination: June 2 to 9, 2020
Result: June 25, 2020
NEET
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2020
Mode of examination: Pen and paper based
Registration: December 2 to 31
Downloading of admit cards: March 27, 2020
Date of examination: May 3, 2020
Result: June 4, 2020
