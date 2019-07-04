Gear up for Haritha Haram: Priyanka Varghese

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Khammam: Officer on Special Duty (OSD-Telangana Ku Haritha Haram), Chief Ministers’ Office, Priyanka Varghese asked the officials to gear up for the planting of saplings in the district.

She inspected the nurseries where saplings were being grown under various Gram Panchayats in Kusumanchi, Mudigonda and Khammam Urban mandal on Thursday. Later, she visited Velugumatla urban park along with the District Collector RV Karnan.

The OSD, who expressed her satisfaction over the maintanance of nurseries, told the officials to take up the plantation drive after the rains pick up momentum in the district. The Collector apprised her of planting about 3.30 crore saplings in Khammam in the current phase of Haritha Haram. Saplings are being grown by departments such as forest, police, excise, horticulture, DRDA, municipalities and Khammam Municipal Corporation, besides SCCL, ITC and gram panchayats, the Collector noted.

Varghese asked the district officials to ensure participation of general people and elected representatives in the plantation programme. Special care should to be taken to provide the saplings to farmers according to their requirement.

As many as 12,000 gram panchayats are growing nurseries with nearly 80 crore saplings ready for the drive following the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision of having a nursery at each gram panchayat, she said, adding, in all, 100 crore saplings would be planted. Assistant Collector Hanmanthu Kodimba, DFO Praveena and others were also present.

