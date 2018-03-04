Gear up for ‘knot’ty traffic in Hyderabad today

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Wedding bells will be ringing across the city on Sunday, with about 75,000 marriages to be performed on the day considered auspicious for weddings.

Almost all function halls, banquet halls, community halls and temple trust halls have been booked in advance. Most of the hotels across the city, irrespective of the category, too have been booked, said Telangana State Hotels Association president S Venkat Reddy.

Sunday is an auspicious day for performing marriages as there were not many muhurthams during the last six months. People, who planned in advance, have booked function halls early. Many are performing marriages in colonies while many houses too will double up as marriage venues on the day, said Ravi Sarma, a priest.

The situation will be the same in many districts across the State, he said.

Flower and fruits markets were abuzz with activity on Saturday even as event management companies were busy drawing out final plans to make the ceremonies grand and attractive.

With several function halls located in Gudimalkapur, Secunderabad, Champapet, Attapur, Kompally and LB Nagar areas, the movement of traffic to and from these areas is likely to be affected.

Meanwhile, private water tanker operators are doing brisk business as the demand for water has increased over the last couple of days. Many hotels, function halls and temples that are venues for marriages have already placed bulk orders for water tankers. There is also a heavy demand for cabs and drivers.