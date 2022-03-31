Gear up for light-hearted flicks this April

Hyderabad: April is jam-packed with all kinds of film releases, from comedy-thrillers to sports dramas to rom-coms to action-packed films. We know ‘RRR’ fever isn’t going away anytime soon, but here are a few light-hearted films to watch in April to help you get through the summer boredom. So, hello movie buffs! Check out which movies are coming out in theatres this month and make your plans accordingly.

The month begins with the release of the film ‘Mishan Impossible’, starring Tapsee Pannu, on April 1. With this comedy-thriller, Tapsee marks her comeback to Telugu cinema.

According to the trailer, the storyline appears to have a lot of room for comedy, similar to director Swaroop RSJ’s directorial debut, ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’. Considering Tapsee is a talented actor, the expectations on the film are quite high.

We’ve seen a plethora of romantic sports dramas like ‘Jersey’, ‘Majili’, ‘Dear Comrade’, and others in Telugu, which were all about cricket. Other sports are rarely represented in our films. However, the trend appears to be changing with more boxing films coming into the picture. Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’, is an upcoming film that revolves around boxing. Varun Tej, too, is said to be playing a boxer in ‘Ghani’, which is set to hit theatres on April 8.

Unlike the usual romantic entertainers, the teaser of ‘Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam’ promises a fresh vibe to the audience. Going by the teaser, the film is about a middle-aged man who is having trouble finding a wife. This Vishwaksen and Rukshar Dhillon starrer will be released on April 22.

After his sports drama ‘Lakshya’, Naga Shaurya has returned to the rom-com genre with ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’, alongside singer-actress Shirley Setia. It appears to be a light-hearted young love story based on the teaser. With this film, be released on April 22, Shirley will make her Telugu debut.

The month ends with ‘Acharya’ hitting the theatres on April 29. This multi-starrer film features the most-awaited father-son combo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Their screen time has been eagerly anticipated and is a treat for the audience to watch.