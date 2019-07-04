Gear up for municipal elections: M Hanumantha Rao

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Sangareddy: Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumantha Rao instructed the Municipal Commissioners and Town Planning officers of all the municipalities in Sangareddy district to make arrangements for the municipal elections without any glitch.

Asking the officials not to leave the headquarters without permission until the elections are completed, Rao at a meeting with officials on Thursday, instructed them to strictly follow the election guidelines. As all the civic bodies have got additional wards this time, the Collector asked them to follow the guidelines while creating new wards.

He said they will make the Municipal Commissioner responsible for everything and asked them to prepare error-free voters list before the deadline. Rao also asked them to identify the building, which had all the facilities besides ensuring allotment of not more than 800 votes to each of the polling booths. The Collector further asked them to prepare the list of election staff besides readying the polling material and ballot boxes.

DRO Radhika Ramani, Administrative Officer Gunde Rao and others were present.

