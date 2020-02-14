Gear up for Pattana Pragathi, GHMC officials told

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan directed the GHMC officials to gear up for Pattana Pragathi programme as the guidelines for the programme were already prepared.

The Pattana Pragathi programme will be conducted for 15 days in all the 150 divisions and all the circle level officers should be prepared to conduct the programme effectively, the Mayor directed the zonal commissioners during a meeting here on Thursday. Awareness programmes should be conducted to involve colony welfare associations, elected public representatives, corporators and others. During the programme, emphasis will be on addressing issues pertaining to graveyards, integrated markets, public toilets, power cables laid close to residential and commercial establishments, garbage disposal, demolishing dilapidated buildings and others, he said.

