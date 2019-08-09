Gear up for this shopping extravaganza

By | Published: 1:28 pm 1:29 pm

Offering mega deals and fabulous discounts across various categories right from food and grocery items to fashion apparel, household items, kitchenware to home décor and electronics, Mahabachat will be on from August 10 to 15.

This year, Big Bazaar stores across the country will offer a special preview on August 9 for its members and the physically-challenged. This is an opportunity to shop with convenience, with personal assistance provided in shopping, wheelchair facilities and much more.

Every customer can get great value deals across wide range of product categories and offers like Buy 1 Get 2 Free along with a 20 per cent cashback on men’s and women’s wear. Customers also have numerous choices to pick from, like great offers on mobile, LEDs in the electronics section, kitchen ware, and much more at unbelievable prices and discounts. There are attractive finance options to shop for Electronics too.

Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Big Bazaar said, “We are back this year with a motto to provide a lot more for our consumers. These six days are going to be bigger and better providing an opportunity for India to save big and enjoy shopping across various categories.”