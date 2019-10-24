Gearing up to wow viewers

By | Published: 9:33 pm

After the blockbuster movie Mahanati, Swapna Cinema is now all set to wow the audiences with an out-and-out entertainer titled Jathi Ratnalu. Interestingly, the director of National Award-winning film Mahanati, Nag Ashwin turns producer with Jathi Ratnalu.

Starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles, the film is being written and directed by Anudeep KV. The first-look poster was released by the producers and it has Naveen, Priyadarshi and Rahul in prison uniform with numbers 420, 210 and 840 respectively.

The film unit is confident that the combination of Naveen, Priyadarshi and Rahul would be able to create magic on the screen and win the hearts of audience. The motion poster, which was also unveiled, turned out to be quite hilarious, offering a glimpse of what is in store with the movie.

Naveen recently made a mark as hero with the film Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya and this is his straight second film as hero while comedians Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna have scored a superhit with Brochevarevarura.

The film has completed 75 percent of the shooting so far. Radhan is composing music for the film with Siddan Manohar handling the cinematography.The cast also include Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Naresh VK, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Vennela Kishore.