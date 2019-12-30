Geetha’s luck by chance

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Anchoring is not an easy job; one has to be spontaneous while talking to celebrities and entertaining the audience at the same time. It’s not easy and half of the people have stage fear, it’s a role suited to extroverts who are easy-going in life. Geetha Bhagat, a pakka Hyderabadi has set a benchmark in freelance anchoring.

“My career started by chance. My uncle used to work for Gemini Tv. One day I went to meet him and gave my audition suddenly. This is how I became a freelancer who used to do celebrity interviews,” says Geetha. When asked about her plans of getting into films, the anchor says, she is open to any opportunity that comes her way.

“I’m okay doing sister and friend roles if I get an opportunity. Having contacts won’t make people famous, it’s the public who should accept them. I feel blessed in that way, people treat me well wherever I go. Movies would definitely bring me more closer to the audience. I’m to doing short films and web series too,” shares Geetha. Most of her time these days is spent doing 8 to 9 shows in a day.

“Sometimes we don’t get shows, but most of the time we are busy with movie promotions and celebrity interview. My most memorable moment came when MM Keeravani garu complimented me on my work. I was on cloud nine that day,” recalls the Moti Nagar resident. While Geetha’s mother tongue is Hindi, she is fluent in Telugu.

She owes that to her schooling and graduation years spent in the city. “After moving to Vijayawada for my intermediate degree, I shifted to Hyderabad again and my parents supported me in my career and life. That’s the reason I completed more than 1,000 plus shows till now,” concludes Geetha Bhagat.

