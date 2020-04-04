Gemini Edibles contributes to PM Relief Fund

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles & Fats (GEF) India, the makers of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, on Saturday contributed a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the PM Relief Fund to support the relief and safety measures being undertaken in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

Each employee has contributed one day’s salary towards the cause and the GEF India will be forwarding the additional amount of Rs 9.25 lakh by 640 employees towards PM Relief Fund on behalf of their employees, said Pradeep Chowdhry, Managing Director, Gemini Edibles & Fats India. adding that they had implemented strict measures to ensure that all their members, employees, partners and stakeholders remain safe from the pandemic.

