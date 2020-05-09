Gemini Edibles operating at 70% capacity at its AP plants

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:40 pm 4:56 pm

Hyderabad: Covid-19 lockdown has created differentiators for the edible oil sector in the country. Hyderabad-based Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India), the makers of Freedom brand of oils said it is not able to realise the full potential of its plants as the labour situation is volatile and local sentiments are changing. The company operates three plants in AP.

The overall impact is flat and despite a positive demand, Freedom Oil is not able to realise the same. Although the government and the local administration has been helping the company sort the labour issues and other operational challenges, it is able to operate at around 70 per cent capacity at its plants.

According to P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, VP, Sales & Marketing at Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, “GEF India caters to three categories—hotels/institutions, industry (bakery, packaged fast-food and snacks) and home segment. Hotels/institutions, weddings, and events are on a standstill due to Covid-19 lockdown resulting in a 50 per cent reduction in demand for the Palm oil. However, this is compensated to some extent by a 20 per cent increase in the demand for Sunflower Oil which is primarily consumed in households, particularly in Telangana, AP, Karnataka and Odisha.”

Reddy further added, “The refining unit has been operating, to ensure the continuous availability of Freedom Oils for the consumers. We ensure all guidelines regarding hand sensitisation, frequent disinfecting the premises, social distancing, temperature verification of employees who come to work and personal hygiene is being maintained at the plant. We are also educating the channel partners about the same and motivating them to ensure that there is no shortage of stock at the point of purchase.”

GEF India has three plants in Andhra Pradesh. The company has a production capacity of Sunflower Oil with 35,000 tonnes per month capacity. The company has recently set up a new plant in Kakinada with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day, which is in addition to its plant in Kakinada with a capacity of 350 tonnes per day and Krishnapatnam with 900 tonnes per day capacity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .