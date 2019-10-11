Gemini Man is an unappealing old-vs-young genre movie

By | Published: 9:48 pm 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: A sense of overall disappointment as Ang Lee returns to the adventure genre. When you talk about Ang Lee, films that come to your mind are Life of Pie, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon or Brokeback Mountain. Tragically he has also given Gemini Man. Remember Looper – a younger assassin tries to kill his future self. This is the other way around. The younger assassin wants to kill his older version.

Henry Brogan (Will Smith), an aging government agent is on his last mission. Assuming to have successfully killed his target, Henry retires. Henry comes to know that his last victim was innocent. Now the agency is gunning for Henry’s head. They send in Jackson Brogan codenamed Junior (WS) a cloned assassin to kill Henry.

Henry learns that there is a project named Gemini that builds clones using Henry’s DNA as he is the best. This puts him in the crosshairs of his one-time handler, the ruthless Clay Verris (Clive Owen). Clay wants Henry dead and sends clone after clone to finish the job. What follow is a Bourne-esque chase sequences and action sequences. Who wins and who survives is what the movie is all about.

Ang Lee disappoints. It is not that he is not accustomed to science fiction. He has given us the Hulk. It lacks the functional qualities of an Ang Lee film. The film is too predictable. There are a few moments that command attention. But the tedious parts far outweigh it. The film is Will Smith centric and he tries his best.

The young Will Smith (thanks to the graphics) looks a lot like the old one minus the wrinkles and the sagging skin (quite contrary to the actual young Will Smith).

Playing a lead in a sci-fi film is not new to Smith either. Tragically, Smith’s younger version lacks an energetic performance. He looks detached to the younger version but plays the older assassin’s role with conviction.

There have been instances of old-vs-young before – Tron Legacy (a young and old Jeff Bridges) and Terminator: Genisys (Arnold). This is where Looper succeeded. They had different actors for different versions. After watching Will Smith as the Genie in Aladdin, it pains to watch him as Junior.

The graphics plays the spoilsport. The chase sequence and the action scenes seem a lot like videogames rather than looking realistic. They have to defy the laws of Physics.

Tragically, they are not visually appealing. When Ang Lee and Will Smith fail, one cannot expect much from the support cast that includes Linda Emond, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong. They try but do not have enough of a script or screen presence to make an impact. Hollywood will have to come up with something more than the old-vs-young genre.

Watch this Will Smith and Ang Lee’s outing if and only if you are a fan of either. If you are not, please search for your entertainment elsewhere.

