Telangana Genco CMD inspects works at hydel power plant

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Nalgonda: The Telangana State Genco Chairman and Managing Director Prabhakar Rao informed on Wednesday said that efforts are on to tap available resources in the State and generate maximum electricity.

The Genco CMD inspected the works of Reversible System in Hydel Power House at Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Rao reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is committed to providing uninterrupted 24 hour electricity supply to agriculture sector in the State. As a part of it, Genco is taking up several measures to improve power generation, he said. Reversible System at Nagarjuna Sagar Thermal Power Plant would help in generating more power by properly utilising the available water in the NSP project, he added.

He also informed that the works of Reversible System at Nagarjuna Sagar Hydel power plant would be completed soon. Various officials of Genco and power plant attended the programme.