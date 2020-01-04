Genelia and Riteish’s 17 years of togetherness

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, relieved their romantic moments from their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam by posting videos on various social media platforms that were recreated to celebrate 17 years of togetherness.

The Deshmukh couple (though not married back then) had appeared together in Tujhe Meri Kasam back in 2003. Today as the film completed 17 years from its initial release, the leading cast and now the proud parent of two recreated some of the romantic moments from the title song of the movie.

Genelia captioned one of the posts as, “#RishiandAnjali[?] #Bestfriends #Lovers #partnerincrime #parents. Sounds pretty much like us @Riteshd… Forever Together- #tujhemerikasam( sic),” while her better half captioned the other post as, “#17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam… Feels like yesterday… somethings in life are forever.

Thank you all for the unconditional love that you have showered upon @geneliad & me.” Apart from the chemistry between the couple, the clip also showcased some comic moments making it a fun watch. But, since their marriage in 2012, the couple were not seen together in any movies. Yet but is pursuing their respective career. While Riteish’s Housefull 4 released recently Genelia was last seen in Mauli (Marathi) in 2018.