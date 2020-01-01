General Bipin Rawat takes charge as first Chief of Defence Staff

By | Published: 10:45 am 11:55 am

New Delhi: Former Army Chief Bipin Rawat, who took charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff on Wednesday, said that his task is to create synergy between different wings of the armed forces.

General Rawat, who demitted office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army on Tuesday received the guard of honour from all the three forces.

Besides Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy Chief Karambir Singh and other senior officers were also present during the guard of honour.

Speaking to media, General Rawat said, “All the three services will work as a team. As per the task given to the Chief of Defence Staff, we have to enhance integration and do better resource management.”

He also asserted that the task that has been given to him is to create “synergy” between the tri-services.

“Our action will depend on teamwork. We have to achieve more through our integrity and teamwork,” he said.