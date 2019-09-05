Genomic study anchored by CCMB-Hyderabad finds long pending answers

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: A genomic study conducted by an international team of geneticists, archaeologists, anthropologists and scientists of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad has found the answer for long-standing questions on the origins of farming, source of Indo-European languages in South and Central Asia and genetic affinities of the people of Indus Valley Civilization (IVC).

The research team analysed the genomes of 524 ancient individuals. This is the largest study of ancient human DNA, along with the first genome of an individual from the ancient IVC.

The findings of the studies, which were published in two journals Science and Cell on Thursday, has thrown light on two most profound transformations in ancient Eurasia- transition from hunting and gathering to farming. It also explained spread of Indo-European languages, which are spoken today from the British Isles to South Asia along with the movement of people.

“We compared these ancient genomes to one another and to previously sequenced genomes and put the information into context alongside archaeological, linguistic and historical records. This has helped us fill in many of the key details about people who lived in various parts of this vast region from the Mesolithic Era (about 12,000 years ago) to the Iron Age (until around 2,000 years ago). We could study how these ancient humans (whose skeletons were found) relate to people who live there today,” said Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj, one of the senior authors of both the studies and chief scientist at CCMB.

“After screening more than 60 skeletal samples from the largest known town of the IVC called Rakhigarhi in Haryana, we have shown that the Iranian-related ancestry in South Asians comes from a lineage that separated from Iranian farmers and hunter-gatherers before they split from each other. This is consistent with the observation that this Iranian-related ancestry is extremely common even in tribal groups in southern India practising hunting and gathering, not farming. This indicates that farming in South Asia was not due to the movement of people from the earlier farming cultures of the west. Instead, local foragers adopted it,” said Dr Thangaraj.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter