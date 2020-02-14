German technology to track killer of Karimnagar intermediate student

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Karimnagar: Police have used a German technology to track down the killers of intermediate student Mutha Radhika, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Vidhyanagar residence on February 10. Her throat was found slit. The Commissionerate police formed a special team of 40 policemen to investigate the case.

Though they started an investigation by following the CCTV footage and mobile phones call data, the police could not gather any major evidences since the criminal had taken precautions to keep out of police way of detection. The accused not only reached the victim’s residence without being captured on CCTVs, but also did not use mobile phone before and after the murder, leaving the police clueless.

The Commissionerate police who have taken the incident as challenge then decided to utilise a German technology to crack the case. The clues team of Hyderabad city police was deployed to get more clues about the incident. A five member team led by crime scene officer (CSO) Indravathi on Thursday visited the spot and collected details.

Trained in German technology, the team members collected important evidences from scene of offence using 3D crime scene photographs and videographer, 3D scanner, and body fluid kits. In German technology, it was possible to establish clues even if the blood strains were washed with water, a senior police officer said.

