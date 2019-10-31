Germany to aid Telangana in seed production

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Germany has said that it will extend cooperation to the Telangana government in its programmes geared towards development of seeds. Officials of the German Agriculture Ministry, at a meeting in Berlin with Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and others, also complimented the State for the steps it has taken in turning Telangana into a seed production hub.

Niranjan Reddy briefed the meeting on the initiatives of the State government since 2017 to turn the State into the seed hub of the country, including improved certification systems, services for farmers interested in producing seed crops and training agriculture department officials to provide extension services to such farmers.

The Minister said the State conducted a strength, weakness, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis that helped in planning the seed production programme before it embarked on this exercise. He said under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana has already made rapid strides in seed production but is aiming further on this front, according to a press release. He said the State would welcome assistance from Germany on this front.

