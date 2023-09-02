Saturday, Sep 2, 2023
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Moon done for India, over to the Sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully from Sriharikota
GHMC’s remarkable progress in providing 2BHK homes for urban poor
Tharman Shanmugaratnam joins growing list of Indian-origin leaders dominating world politics
NCW condemns incident of woman ‘paraded naked’ in Rajasthan
Apple-backed Globalstar signs $64 mn launch pact with SpaceX
India’s PSLV-XL rocket has close links with Moon, Mars and the Sun
Post no big deal for me anymore, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Keeping Telangana in the forefront of nation-building is sole agenda: KCR
Andhra Pradesh Governor pays tribute to former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary
Work on redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station gains momentum
‘Gesture of strong friendship much appreciated’: Singapore on India exempting country from rice ban
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ to start streaming on Prime Video from Sept 7
Football: Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India’s first two World Cup Qualifiers
Rice exports problems owed to Centre’s lack of foresight: Minister Niranjan Reddy
Chenetha scheme: Weavers to get subsidy amount in their bank accounts
Moon conquered, ISRO all set for Sun mission with Aditya launch on Sep 2
Fresh incident of stone pelting on train reported in Kerala
2 mins ago
President Murmu to confer National Teachers Award 2023 to 75 teachers on Sept 5
11 mins ago
UGC bars varsities from printing Aadhaar number on degrees, provisional certificates
21 mins ago
More than 360 booked for violence over Maratha quota in Maharashtra’s Jalna; agitators firm on continuing stir
32 mins ago
“Looking forward”; says White House on possible Biden-Xi meet at G20
42 mins ago
Hyderabad
New fee norms fixed for private schools in Telangana
GHMC’s remarkable progress in providing 2BHK homes for urban poor
Telangana: Contract ANMs in health department call off stir
Pa Pa Ya: Elevating Hyderabad’s dining with Modern Asian Magic
Work on redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station gains momentum
HPS Centenary Educators Conference kicks off in Begumpet
EFLU initiates EFUITES alumni network
Chenetha scheme: Weavers to get subsidy amount in their bank accounts
‘One Nation, One Election’ a diversion tactics: Narayana
Hyderabad-based man donates stationery items worth Rs 5 lakh to govt school students
NALSAR University’s 20th convocation: 58 gold medals to be awarded
TSPSC to hold departmental tests for officials from November 17 to 25
TS EAMCET 2023: 6,910 B Pharmacy seats available in first phase counseling
Hyderabad: Air Marshal S Shrinivas takes over as Commandant Air Force Academy
Cartoon: September 2, 2023
India
Fresh incident of stone pelting on train reported in Kerala
2 mins ago
President Murmu to confer National Teachers Award 2023 to 75 teachers on Sept 5
11 mins ago
UGC bars varsities from printing Aadhaar number on degrees, provisional certificates
21 mins ago
More than 360 booked for violence over Maratha quota in Maharashtra’s Jalna; agitators firm on continuing stir
32 mins ago
Alleged conman Sukesh accuses jail officials of extortion, seeks investigation
47 mins ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
3 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
New fee norms fixed for private schools in Telangana
GHMC’s remarkable progress in providing 2BHK homes for urban poor
Telangana: Contract ANMs in health department call off stir
Work on redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station gains momentum
HPS Centenary Educators Conference kicks off in Begumpet
Eight knee replacement surgeries in a day in Vemulawada area hospital
Editorials
Editorial: End ambiguity on statehood
13 hours ago
Editorial: Reaching out to the Sun
2 days ago
Editorial: Ambivalence on caste census
3 days ago
Editorial: Regulating AI
4 days ago
Sports
Football: Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India’s first two World Cup Qualifiers
US leads four teams into FIBA World Cup quarterfinals
Golf: Gritty Diksha keeps lead at Irish Open as four Indians make cut
Australia wins Twenty20 series in South Africa with game to spare
US Open: Shelton takes down Karatsev to advance to Round 4, Paul crushes Fokina to reach pre-quarters
Dortmund squanders 2-goal lead as promoted Heidenheim grabs its first ever point in Bundesliga
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Governor pays tribute to former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary
3 hours ago
AP: Four arrested in college girl’s death case
18 hours ago
Habitual offender arrested, Rs 18 lakh property recovered
20 hours ago
TDP leader detained for making offensive comments about CM Jagan
24 hours ago
Bust false propaganda on land reforms with massive campaign: Jagan tells officials
2 days ago
BJP launches Sankhanaadam in AP
2 days ago
Dharasing Naik K has taken over the charge as General Manager/Zonal Head of Central Bank of India
2 days ago
Videos
Kushi Movie Review: Shiva Nirvana’s Cute Love Story With Hesham Abdul Wahab’s Magical Tunes
KUSHI Blockbuster Press Meet LIVE | Vijay Deverakonda | Samantha | Shiva Nirvana | Mythri Movie Makers
Kushi Movie Preview | Kushi Movie Pre-Review | Vijay Deverakonda | Telangana Today
QR Code Facility At Golconda, Babar Azam Record In Asia Cup, And Chandrayaan-3 Updates
Geetika Srivastava, IFS: First Indian Woman To Lead A Mission In Pakistan | Telangana Today
Third INDIA Alliance Meeting In Mumbai | Sonia Gandhi, MK Stalin, And Others | INDIA vs NDA
Neeraj Chopra Scripts History At World Athletics Championships 2023 | Kishore Jena & DP Manu
News Today: Kushi Title Song, Naveen Polishetty Live Singing, And Vijay Deverakonda About His Marriage
News Today: Dil Raju About Allu Arjun, TSRTC Special Buses On Raksha Bandhan Day, And Onam Celebrations In Hyderabad
Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Reveal Their Favourite Actors | Kushi Movie Interview | Telangana Today
Entertainment
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ to start streaming on Prime Video from Sept 7
Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master’s degree
Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ release gets postponed
Kareena Kapoor-starrer ‘The Buckingham Murders’ to premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Pa Pa Ya: Elevating Hyderabad’s dining with Modern Asian Magic
5 reasons why we should celebrate Jr NTR’s ‘Janatha Garage’ on its 7th anniversary
More...
Business
ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in bank fraud case
6 hours ago
Govt cuts windfall tax on domestic crude, hikes levy on export of diesel, ATF
6 hours ago
Rupee recovers 8 paise to settle at 82.62 against US dollar on forex inflows
15 hours ago
Inflation to start moderating from Sept onwards, says RBI Governor
15 hours ago
Gadgets
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
ViewPoint
Opinion: South Telangana’s wellspring
14 hours ago
Opinion: Will BRICS be a problem of plenty?
2 days ago
Opinion: Shrinking political freedoms
3 days ago
Opinion: Why I’m not over the moon
4 days ago
Opinion: Tourism sector needs reset
5 days ago
Opinion: Towards frictionless credit
6 days ago
Opinion: Space is still a risky business
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Lenovo unveils gaming glasses, portal PC handheld device
Apple-backed Globalstar signs $64 mn launch pact with SpaceX
Process on to enhance launch frequency of LVM-3 which took Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon
What would an ancient Egyptian corpse have smelled like? Pine, balsam and bitumen – if you were nobility
Amazon ‘excited’ about India; sees huge headroom for e-comm market growth
Aditya L1: Study of solar quakes must as they affect geomagnetic field, says IIA scientist
World
“Looking forward”; says White House on possible Biden-Xi meet at G20
42 mins ago
Pakistan caretaker PM calls inflated electricity bills “non-issue”
1 hour ago
PM Modi congratulates Tharman on election as Singapore president
2 hours ago
Tharman Shanmugaratnam joins growing list of Indian-origin leaders dominating world politics
2 hours ago
