Get a job, the right way

Securing a job is not that easy, especially when there’s lots of tough competition. And that’s when an offer of an easy job can sway you. From the security that a government job, especially one in the Secretariat, offers, the astronomical sums promised as salary in a corporate firm to the dream-come-true job in the United States, Australia or Canada, crooks dangle all sorts of carrots for unemployed youngsters to bite.

The shrinking number of jobs in the private as well as public sector on one side, and the large number of students passing out of professional colleges that do not offer much in the name of placements on the other side, are what are used as fodder by such fraudsters.

And many bite the bait, pay through the nose and end up being cheated, losing hard earned money and without getting the promised job. Apart from cases of youngsters being cheated in the name of jobs abroad, there have been several cases reported in the city recently where job aspirants were duped by fraudsters promising jobs in the Indian Railways, the Airports Authority of India, the Hyderabad Metro Rail, Income Tax Department and even the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

“All government jobs come with a set of procedures which are laid down by the government. There will be a proper entrance examination and recruitment process for it. Aspirants must bear these things in mind,” says a senior police official, adding that even in cases where government jobs are offered through outsourcing, there is a procedure followed by authorized agencies.

Some fraudsters collect the database of job aspirants from various job portals and contact them, offering jobs in different international firms. They then send fake job offers, some after conducting ‘interviews’, mostly over phone, and then ask money to be sent to their bank accounts as ‘procedural charges’ or as bribe for backdoor entry into a government department and so on. Once the money lands in their account, they vanish.

