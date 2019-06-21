Get ‘floor’ed with carpet tiles

By | Published: 12:12 am 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: Are your floors plain and dull? Carpet tiles could be the perfect solution for you.

Carpet tiles are a great option if you want to carpet an odd shaped room and add an aesthetic touch to all your rooms. They do not require unique customization and offer easy installation and maintenance, longevity and helps in creating a healthy, comfortable indoor environment, elaborate designs and patterns.

They can be used to cover large floor surfaces such as an entire room, hallways, bedrooms or they can be used in smaller areas. There are also outdoor carpet tiles that can be used in areas that will see moisture such as outdoor rooms. These tiles offer considerable cost savings and make them an ideal choice for your floor.

However, it is not easy to select carpet tiles that are durable when keeping a few key factors in mind as not all types offer the same performance and longevity. In this regard, you need to go for cushion backing, which helps absorb the impact of foot traffic and protects carpet fibres from the wear and tear that hastens appearance degradation.

Available in variety of hues and graphics, these carpet tiles come in the form of modular tiles that are easy to install. With flexibility to mix and match different designs, colours and textures, carpet tiles are perfect to create an artistic expression that is unique in its kind.

One of the advantages of carpet tiles is the design flexibility they provide. Tiles can be laid in different arrangements to create subtle patterning, or you can introduce accent tiles to create layouts that can’t be replicated with other flooring types.

There are several brands in the city which exclusively offer flooring solutions and all you need to do is select the right carpet tiles that fit your home perfectly and let your home become more beautiful with those tiles.

One such brand is Welspun Flooring which presents you several types of carpet tiles that are easy to customise and even easier to manage. You can choose different designs and combine them to create your unique flooring design.

According to Welspun Flooring, carpet tiles effectively reduce noise, cushion the impact of drops and falls, and are extremely cost-effective. “Broadloom carpets splendidly enhance the look and give a feeling of distinction in interior design”, they say. The Welspun products can be checked on www.welspunflooring.in.

