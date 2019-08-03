Get hooked to Box-Cricket

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Cykul and Intuit Circles have launched the Hyderabad Edition of ‘Hook!’ at Sports Ville, Hitec City. The season 2 of the Start-up Box-Cricket tournament opens up a platform to play, interact and network with the start-up community in the city. The tournament has seen more than 50 Startup teams with over 500 start-up professionals vying for top honours in box-cricket.

While the Hyderabad edition is taking place over the weekend, the Bengaluru edition is scheduled for early September. The highlight of the tournament is Chief-on-Strike match where 16 CEOs from the tech corridors of the city will compete over a box-cricket match.

Hook! is an innovative sports event conducted for start-ups and fast emerging SMEs, as a sports platform where entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and other ecosystem partners come together to network and interact and share best practices.

Sanket Atal, managing director, Intuit India Development Centre, said that through such initiatives, they want to celebrate start-ups and invite them to a part of an ecosystem where they can find an ally.Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, said, “Hyderabad has already created a buzz about its booming startup base which is getting global visibility.”