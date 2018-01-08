Get to the ‘low-down’ on information

By | Published: 12:20 am 4:01 pm

For this week, we’ll discuss a couple of expressions that relate to asking for and offering information and explanations. They are both informal expressions, but not slang or rude, so you should be able to use them in a wide variety of contexts without worrying about being rude or offensive.

Low-down

Examples

1. I was confused and a little nervous on my first day at work, but my boss gave me the low-down on how the company operates and what my responsibilities would be.

2. I really like this travel guide; it gives you the lowdown on what to do and what to see in every part of Karnataka, making sure that you don’t waste precious vacation time going to boring places.

3. After the factory fire had been contained, the CEO called a meeting of all the senior managers and gave them the lowdown on the company’s prospects in the face of this disaster.

4. Wondering what styles are good this winter? Our fashion editor gives you the lowdown on the best ways to style your look with sweaters and shawls this winter!

Variations

When writing, the expression can be hyphenated as ‘low-down,’ or written without a hyphen, as ‘lowdown.’ Both ways of writing are currently standard, and there is no difference in meaning.

Meanings and Usage

There are a few slightly different meanings of this expression. ‘Lowdown’ can refer to some inside information, or to true facts and relevant information about something. Generally, when you ask someone to give you the lowdown on something, you are asking them to give you clear, straightforward information without any beating about the bush.

A quick note on usage: this expression is always preceded by the definite article ‘the.’ So it would be wrong to say give me a lowdown,’ and it would also be odd to say ‘give me some lowdown.’ You always ask for THE lowdown. Similarly, the expression is always follow by ‘on.’ So you would never get the lowdown about, regarding, or for something. The expression is always ‘the lowdown on.’

Practice

1. While we looked at ‘low-down’ as information, we have completely ignored one other meaning of this word. Grab your dictionary and see if you can figure out what other meaning(s) this expression has.

2. Use this expression at every possible opportunity. For this week, make sure that any time you ask someone for some information, you use the expression low-down.

The thing is

Examples

1. I’d love to come along for the late night movie, but the thing is, my parents want me home by ten o’clock.

2. Honestly, I went shopping for your birthday gift in the morning, but the thing is, I’d forgotten my wallet when I went out so I couldn’t buy anything.

3. She was not a great student in college in terms of rankings and marks but the thing is, while we were all just memorising answers, she had a knack for grasping the core concepts at a fundamental level.

4. You are technically not in the wrong, but the thing is, it’s just rude to speak so bluntly to people.

Meanings and Usage

We’re taking on a somewhat unusual expression here. While the idioms and phrases that we discuss typically have a fixed meaning, this expression is a little unusual in that it is used more as a speech mannerism than for any specific meaning that it conveys.

As the examples above show, you can use this expression to introduce a statement you are about to make. Using this expression can help introduce the statement as a clarification or an excuse, or it can simply add a note of emphasis to your statement. The expression can also be used to emphasise or highlight the fundamental issue or core element of something you are discussing. For example, you might say: ‘I agree that farmer suicides are a tragedy of our time, but the thing is, they are a symptom rather than the actual problem. And I believe we need to solve the actual problem here instead of just treating the symptoms.’

Practice

1. Can you think of any other expressions in English that are more of a speech mannerism? See if you can make a quick list.

2. As usual, try and use this expression throughout this week, whenever you find yourself explaining or clarifying something.