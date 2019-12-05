Get LRS pleas cleared by Dec 31: GHMC

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday urged people to get their Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications cleared by December 31.

Around 28,000 applicants have approached the GHMC for disposal of their LRS applications this year. Lokesh said senior officials would be available to deal with LRS applications between 3 pm and 5 pm at all the zonal offices, which will go a long way in clearing the pending files. The corporation is also making all-out efforts to reach out to the applicants by various means, including phone, SMS, voice message etc. In an earlier drive taken up last year, the GHMC had managed to clear close to 26,000 LRS applications in Hyderabad, he said.

Interacting with the media on Wednesday on a host of issues, Lokesh Kumar said the GHMC was actively trying to identify open places to construct public toilets and take up plantation under greenery development programme. “We are also trying to lay special focus on restoration of parks, which have been neglected for a long time. Apart from that, repairs of medians and footpaths across Hyderabad is being taken up,” Lokesh said.

The Commissioner said about 35 bus bays were under construction and there were proposals to construct at least one skyway and a Foot over Bridge (FoB) in each zone.

To increase the frequency of lifting garbage from the transfer stations across the city, the GHMC was also identifying open places in each ward to dump garbage and construction and debris (C&D) waste.

The C&D recycling waste plant at Fathullaguda was ready to be inaugurated and similar plants would be added so that 30 to 40 per cent of such waste is recycled. He said in future, they want to recycle all the C&D waste in Hyderabad. Similarly, a waste-to-energy plant would be operational by the end of January, and it was proposed to utilise all the garbage generated in Hyderabad to generate power.

Commenting on the much-awaited housing scheme, the Commissioner said around 9,000 double-bedroom houses were ready and by June next, around 50,000 units would be ready for occupation.

