Get MSP by bringing the quality crop, says Bhongir JC to farmers

By | Published: 12:07 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Joint Collector(JC) G Ramesh on Monday asked the farmers to get Minimum Support Price (MSP) to cotton by bringing the quality crop to the purchasing centres.

Inaugurating CCI cotton purchasing centre in Surya Vamshi Ginning Mill at Bhongir, the Joint Collector said that the farmers should take care that the moisture percentage did not exceed eight percentage in cotton when they bring crop to purchasing centres. It would help the farmers to get MSP fixed by the government. The JC instructed the Agricultural officers to create awareness among farmers. He reminded that the government has fixed MSP for long-staple fiber cotton as Rs 5,550 per quintal while Rs 5,450 for medium-staple cotton for kharif season and added that farmers have taken up cultivation of cotton in 58,506 hectares in the district and 87,759 metric tons of cotton produce was estimated for kharif season.

It was planned to purchase cotton from the farmers through 12 cotton purchasing centres to ensure MSP to the crop, he added. Officials of Agriculture and Marketing departments attended the programme.

