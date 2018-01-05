Get muddy every once a while

By | Dheeraja Manvi | Published: 11:29 pm 7:25 pm

The small things and activities you do with your kids today can turn into long-term traditions. Kids today are incredibly smart and extremely tech savvy. It’s no surprise when you realise your five-year-old operates the iPhone better than you do. But these smarty pants do miss the touch of nature.

Albeit nothing can beat an Xbox or that fancy tab in keeping your home away from a chaotic affair, it is important for your kids to get muddy every now and then. Let them enjoy the amusement of watching a plant grow and give them an opportunity to learn to be responsible.

Here are a few fun gardening ideas for kids:

Egg shell pots

Save those egg shells and let your kids make a mini pot with it. Help them collect the egg shells, mud and succulents. Let their imagination go free when it comes to decorating that cute little egg shell pot. Put these pots in their room reminding them how fun it is to ditch those fancy gadgets for once.

Sunflowers

This task doesn’t take any time. All you have to do is scatter some sunflower seeds and watch your kids fascinated by the beautiful life cycle of the plant.

Vegetables

Now, let your kids enjoy the results of what they sow. Grow some vegetable plants, leave it to the kids to take care of the plants and once the plants start bearing vegetables, make something out of it for their lunch box. This gives them a chance to brag about their gardening skills.

Recycle

Learning starts at home. Teach your kids to recycle, make something beautiful out of used coke bottle and cans.