Get productive and efficient this way

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Considering the present state of affairs, working from home can be a huge relief so as to avoid the unnecessary stress! While the world as a whole is facing health emergency and is advised to stay indoors as much as possible, many companies are responding positively to the concept of “work from home”.

“Working from home can be great if an ample distinction is made between distractions and actual working space. Missing out on important work due to discomfort and disturbances is the last thing you would want. Instead, an office at home that reflects a sense of comfort is all you want,” shares Pankaj Poddar, co-founder of Hipcouch, a Mumbai-based Interior Design Company.He shares a few tips around how one can create an office feel at home:

Select the right location

Don’t stifle yourself on space since you will be spending the majority of your day here. Stay out of trafficked areas and find a quiet corner in the house, in case having an entire room is not feasible.

Choose the right furniture

Don’t compromise on a good chair. Show yourself some love while picking out a well-designed, ergonomically-correct chair, as you don’t want to end up feeling sore and having back aches at the end of the day.

Accessorise

Coffee mugs, trendy notepads and sticky notes are all great ideas to get cosy while working. In fact, you should feel great while working, especially when you have the privilege to design your home office. Creating a homely atmosphere can lend a sense of familiarity to your work and increases your efficiency.

Storage

Find a suitable place to stack up all your paperwork and laptop. Keep the desk surface clean and clutter-free.

Inspiring notes and board

Prepare a ‘to-do list’ for the day, which will help on the productivity front. Use a pin-board if you have one or post a few sticky notes above your desk with some inspirational quotes featuring daily to-dos certainly helps on the productivity front. Add goals for the future in the form of photos and messages.