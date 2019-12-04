Get pure organic products from Siddipet online now

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:03 pm

Siddipet: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday launched a website and a mobile application exclusively for organic farmers in Siddipet, aimed at helping them market their produce effectively not only in Telangana but also on a wider national and international platform.

The website and the mobile app carry details of the 263 farmers who are into organic farming. At a recent meeting with the organic farmers, Harish Rao had vowed to develop an app to help the farmers reach customers without the intervention of middlemen, and on Tuesday, the Minister fulfilled his promise. The website (www.siddipetorganicproducts.com) will exclusively serve the needs of organic farmers in Siddipet district.

The Minister had, on an earlier occasion, said the government would facilitate tie ups with online marketing platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to help the farmers create more demand for their produce. He hoped the increased demand would encourage more and more farmers to take up organic farming in Telangana in the days to come.

Addressing the organic farmers after formally launching the website and the app at Palamakula village of Nanganur Mandal, he said the website and the app would help the farmers get a better price for their produce and the customers also stand to benefit since it would facilitate direct purchase of organic products directly from the farmers.

Stating that some people were cheating customers in Hyderabad and in other States by selling agriculture products that were cultivated using pesticides and fertilisers, Rao called upon the people to visit the website or download the mobile app to get organic products from the farmers. Terming it as a first step towards producing healthy agriculture products, he said the administration would spread awareness among the farming community in Siddipet district to increase the area under organic cultivation.

He also announced that the government would give Rs 15 lakh if the farmers take up organic cultivation as a community in blocks of 50 acres, besides supplying them with agricultural supplements with the assistance of NABARD and help them in marketing their products. Rao also suggested that the organic farmers go for a crop change every year to enhance production.

The Minister promised to distribute cows to all the organic farmers with the help of corporate companies so that the urine and dung could be used as fertilizers. Urging the farmers to take up organic farming, Rao said they would also invite international marketing agencies to sell the produce. The mobile application was developed in association with Balavikasa, an NGO.

