Get ready for Pulsation – 2019

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Pulsation-2019 is an annual cultural and sporting extravaganza being organised by the interns, students and distinguished esteemed Management of Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Dr. VRK Womens Medical College, Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences and Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The event has always managed to create headlines for its exclusive list of celebrities and activities that merge from various artistic and cultural roots. Various cultural, sporting events are conducted and wholeheartedly participated by the students and faculty.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of Pulsation-2019, Dr Sarib Rasool Khan, MD, Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. VRK Women Medical College, Dean of Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences & Teaching Hospital, Prof Dr Ramana Moorthy said, “Activities, sports, social and cultural gatherings play a crucial role in doctors’ life and contributes to their overall health and mental strength. Pulsation gives a platform to the medicos to learn about certain factors and activities that invigorate them to become better people and responsible medical practitioners to serve society on a grander scale.”Pulsation – 2019 is all set to be held from October 25 to November 2 at the premises of SIMS.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter