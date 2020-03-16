Get ready to crack Civils

By | Gopala Krishna | Published: 12:44 am 3:32 pm

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently issued Civil Services notification. The preliminary examination will be conducted on May 31. This year, the number of vacancies that will be filled through the examination is approximately 796. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Civil Services examination.

1. What is the right time to start preparation for the Civil Services examination?

There is nothing like a perfect time to start your preparation. However, from the available statistics it is evident that most of the aspirants start their preparation right after graduation at the age of 20 years or 22 years. However, there are many who have started after 26 years or even at 28 years and been successful. So, anytime is the best time. In fact, today will be the day to start.

2. I am a working professional, is working a hurdle?

Working aspirants face some unique constraints such as time, resources energy, focus and responsibilities. Those preparing full time are to a large extent free of such constraints. There are many employees, both in the private and public sectors who have successfully cleared the examinations. Work need not be a hurdle if properly managed.

3. I have written many other examinations. However, the Civil Services examination is different? Why is it designed in such a way?

The Civil Services Examination is an examination that seeks to select aspirants for the top most Services of the Country. Those selected, will be directly and indirectly determine the future of the country. These services require ‘governmental attitude’, unlike other examinations. The scheme of examination and the syllabi are all designed to test this attitude.

4. What is governmental attitude?

It is a public interest attitude. In broad terms the governmental function and attitude have at least three complimentary aspects that go to differentiate from all other institutions and activities – breadth of scope, impact and consideration; public accountability; political character. No non-governmental institution has the breadth of government. The government touches everyone everywhere. No other institution is so publicly accountable. No action taken or contemplated by the government of a democracy is immune to public debate, scrutiny or investigation. No other institution is so publicly accountable. No action taken or contemplated by the government of a democracy is immune to public debate, scrutiny or investigation. No other enterprise has equal appeal or concern for everyone, is so equally dependent on every one, or deals so vitally with those psychological entangles which reflect popular economic needs and social aspirations. Government administration thus differs from all other administrative work to a degree not even faintly realised outside. This requires incumbents with qualities that are different from qualities that are needed to succeed in the private sector.

5. I just applied as I was eligible. Now I do not want to appear for the examination. Will I lose an attempt?

No, you will not lose your attempt unless you go to the examination and sign the attendance sheet. So, in case you are not prepared do not attempt the examination.

6. I applied for the examination this year without much thought. I have limited attempts only a few days left for the examination I have been preparing but now I feel I am not adequately prepared. Shall I postpone my attempt to next year?

Some amount of tension is healthy. Understand the universal truth, everyone feels the same. Go ahead and write the examination. You will be surprised that you will be able to perform much better than your expectation. If you postpone it, you will have to wait for another year. A year is too long to sustain motivation without a short-term goal. You will not be able to sustain the momentum. In case you do not do well, even then the attempt will be a dry run for the forthcoming state services examination.

7. I have not prepared. I have unlimited number of attempts. I have applied. Should I write the examination just to get a feel of it… I want to see how I fare at the examination…. Should I appear?

The question papers are available on the public domain after the examination. You can always test yourself once you get the papers. Your first attempt should always be your best attempt (even though you may not succeed) you should give it only after due preparation.

8. I am confident of Prelims, but I feel I am not prepared for the Main examination and will not clear it… therefore I think I will not appear at the Main…. Do not make this mistake. Prelim is the most difficult part of this examination. Many toppers have cleared the preliminary with a narrow margin of two or three marks. The same people have topped at the Main.

If you are confident of prelims write the examination and start your preparation for the Main immediately. Do not wait for the result. You will definitely clear the Main also.

