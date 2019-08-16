Get ready to dance as Mannara set to show off her moves

By | Published: 9:25 pm

After being introduced to Telugu cinema industry with Preme Geema Jantha Nai in 2014, Mannara Chopra earned a name for herself in movies like Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016) and Rogue (2017) that followed. A former fashion designer, this gorgeous girl from Haryana was last seen in director Teja’s Sita, where she has played the personal assistant to Kajal Aggarwal (Sita).

Now, she is learnt to have bagged a project in which she is acting in a female-centric role. Mannara plays the role of a dancer in the movie directed by Amma Rajshekar. Mannara is quite happy about landing a dream role as she gets a chance to show off her dance moves. She has an experience of working as assistant choreographer for a dance academy in Mumbai sometime ago.

An expert dancer in western dance styles and Odissi, Mannara is hopeful of attracting audience with her character. The actor will be doing classical and fusion in the movie which will soon go on floors this month. It is also learnt that the actor will be doing action sequences.

And before going on to the sets, Mannara will be trained in martial arts workshop to test her physical endurance and also rehearsal for the stunts in the movie. On the other hand, Mannara is one of the members in judges panel of the dance reality show Rangasthalam.