Get set and go!

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Be smart and pack light! That’s the funda any biker would provide. Be it deciding on the route map or what essentials you need to carry, strategically fitting all of it into the riding kit can be quite challenging. But, careful planning helps in making the job easy. So, jot down these things to keep in your check-list before you hit the roads.

Protective eyewear

It’s important to have a protective eyewear while riding, including protective rain/night goggles and sunglasses.

Cover and tools

If you are planning to stay overnight, then, you should carry your motorcycle cover. It will help protect your motorcycle from any damage. Also, if you are heading out on an adventurous bike ride, you should carry your maintenance tools such as sockets, wrenches and other specific tools to help you fix your bike.

Insurance papers, first-aid

Make sure to make it mandatory to carry insurance papers. Along with this document, it is necessary to carry all the other documents that prove your ownership. You can seek roadside assistance in case of an accident or any other emergency. On the other hand, it is also important to keep a first-aid kit handy. It is good to be prepared for minor injuries in case you are on a secluded road where there is no hospital around.

Check out videos

Access videos online to know more on how to fix a bike if it breaks in the middle of the road.If you travel often, you can take up a course to help you with the same.