Get some ped rest!

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 5:12 pm

Monsoon is the season of romance, fun, greenery and scenic beauty, but walking on pavements, jumping in water-logged streets, moist, cool atmosphere and dampness leads to sticky footwear, sweaty feet, bacterial and fungal infections like ring worm, itching, and redness. Your feet bear the real brunt of monsoon and you can avoid infections by taking some extra care.

Make sure you wash your feet with gentle warm water and a mild soap to keep infections at bay. Dry the area between your toes and apply an anti-fungal powder. Avoid wearing wet shoes; wearing closed shoes breeds pesky fungal infections during the monsoon. When wearing closed shoes, sprinkle talcum powder to keep feet dry.

Here are some home remedies for monsoon foot care:

Foot soak

In one-fourth bucket of warm water, add half a cup of coarse salt, 10 drops of lemon/orange. Also, use a few drops of tea tree oil to tackle sweat and odour. Soak your feet for 10-15 minutes.

Lotion potion

Mix together 3 tablespoons of rose water, lemon juice and one teaspoon pure glycerin. Apply on the feet and leave on for half an hour.

Fight dryness

In one-fourth bucket of cold water, put 2 tablespoons of honey, one tablespoon herbal shampoo, one tablespoon almond oil. Soak feet in it for 20 minutes.

Cooling foot bath

Add rose water, lemon juice and a splash of cologne in cold water and soak feet in it.

Massage Oil

Take 100 ml olive oil and add 2 drops of eucalyptus oil, 2 drops of rosemary oil and 3 drops of rose oil. Mix together and store in an airtight glass jar. Use a little of this for foot massage every day.