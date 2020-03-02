Get South Central Railway tickets through QR code

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: To cater the large number of passengers purchasing unreserved tickets on daily basis from various trains, South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced Quick Response (QR) code ticketing. The QR codes have already been created and supplied for display at railway stations.

This facility offers the passengers book tickets through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app within the station premises and also from the areas within the vicinity of one km radius from the station by scanning the QR code of that station.

UTS mobile app, introduced for purchasing paperless unreserved tickets is one of the major digital avenues implemented by the zone in taking forward the digitization of railway services for the convenience of passengers.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR appealed rail users to avail the UTS mobile app and QR code for purchasing the tickets which will help them avoid the need to stand in queues at stations.

In addition, SCR has introduced a new feature to improve the speed and minimize the transaction time while purchasing unreserved general tickets, platform tickets and season tickets through automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs).

For this purpose, all the ATVMs are enabled with fast booking features. With this new feature, an unreserved ticket can be purchased in any ATVM with two clicks instead of seven clicks in normal course.

Accordingly, top 30 destination stations have been defined for each ATVM based on the frequent transactions done through that particular machines. Fast booking of ticket in two clicks reduces the transaction time in selection of journey particulars.

In this option, booking passenger can select fast booking field with first click. Then top 30 frequently used destinations will appear on the screen. Passenger has to select the required destination with the second click. Then the required ticket gets generated.

UTS gains popularity

UTS mobile app is progressively getting extensive patronage from rail users. Right from the day of introduction, there has been a steady increase in the travellers utilising this mobile app for purchasing tickets.

Through Android version, the UTS app has been downloaded by over 10 lakh users. This facility was initially introduced for the use in local trains of SCR in 2016 as a pilot project.

Due to positive response from the rail users, it was extended to the entire zone in 2018 and the same year, to cover entire country for both suburban and non-suburban services.

Apart from unreserved, platform and season tickets, users can also get 5 per cent bonus on every recharge in the wallet i.e. Railway Wallet of the app.

