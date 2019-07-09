Get your Bose game on!

By | Published: 8:07 pm 8:11 pm

When the talk is about old wine in a new bottle, Bose’s new smartwear is here to serve it chilled. Known for its competitive audio devices, the tech giant has recently launched Bose Frames, which are nothing like Google’s popular failure.

The audio sunglasses draw Augmented Reality and are available in two models – Alto and Rondo. While the former has “a classic angular look with a larger fit” (read wayfarers), the latter has “distinct rounded lenses with a smaller fit”. The devices’ uber stylish frames also chip in Bluetooth, an integrated microphone and open-air audio along its temples. A translucent bridge sits between lenses that claim to effectively block UVA and B rays, whilst being scratch and shatter resistant.

Offering more style, the website has polarised lenses in Rondo style in two shades – Rose Gold and Gradient Blue.

Priced at Rs 21,900 in India, the pair of wayfarers also has voice support for Google Assistant and Siri.

Users will have to install the Bose Connect app to reap the tech’s benefits. As battery seems to be a major setback for the otherwise state of the art noise-free gadget, reviewers are also chiming in with funny comments on the Bose Frames.

A Twitter user wrote, “Saw these at BestBuy the other day, thinking they were the stupidest thing ever, tried them on and instantly thought they were the coolest thing ever.”

