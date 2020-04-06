Get yourself a scholarship

By | Published: 12:15 am 10:14 pm

Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships 2020

Description: The Higher Education Authority (HEA), Government of Ireland is offering this scholarship for the Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD level students at the university. The selected students will get one year financial support of their study.

Eligibility: High calibre Indian student who are in final year of an undergraduate programme, or one year of a taught Master’s degree programme or one year of a research programme, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get EUR 10,000 stipend for one year’s study and a full fee waiver of all tuition and other registration costs at the higher education institution.

Last Date to Apply: 17-04-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/GIS2



PAIS Departmental Scholarship 2020, University of Warwick

Description: University of Warwick, UK, has announced this scholarship for the students interested in pursuing PAIS taught MA programmes, including the double degrees from the university.

Eligibility: Indian students who are interested in pursuing PAIS taught MA programmes, including the double degrees from the university and obtained an offer from the university before taking up the award, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Four selected students will get scholarship of GBP 10,000 towards tuition fees.

Last Date to Apply: 23-04-2020

Application mode: Apply Online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/PDS5



IIHS Urban Fellows Programme 2020

Description: Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) is offering this scholarship-based 10-month full-time, residential, inter-disciplinary fellowship for the Bachelor’s degree holders. It seeks to combine classroom-based teaching, site-based applied to learn, working in live projects, and external internships to introduce the fellows to diverse forms of urban practice.

Eligibility: Indian citizen with a bachelor’s degree who are under the age of 30 years, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get the tution fee cover and variable other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 19-04-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/IIH1



NASI-Reliance Industries Platinum Jubilee Awards 2020

Description: The National Academy of Sciences (NASI) has announced this scholarship for the Indian working in the fields of Physical Sciences and Biological Sciences. The selected candidates will get financial benefits.

Eligibility: Indian citizens below the age of 50 years on 15 April 2020, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get a financial award of Rs 3,00,000.

Last Date to Apply: 15-04-2020

Application mode: Apply Online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/NIP6



Courtesy: Buddy4Study.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .