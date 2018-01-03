Getting passport, visa to be tough for drunk-drivers of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Motorists, who were caught in drink driving checks during New Year celebrations on December 31 night, might face problems in getting a passport, visa or even a job in the future.

The Special Branch (SB), which collects intelligence and keeps a watch on movements of anti-social and communal elements, in the city conducts antecedent verification of those, who applied for a passport or a government job.

The traffic police are sharing the details of motorists, who were convicted in drink driving, with the SB. A special software was also developed to update records of repeat violators involved in the offence.

“Once a motorist is convicted and imprisoned ranging from one day to three months, details will be updated with SB. These details will be helpful in conducting antecedents’ verification process,” a senior official said.

This apart, the details would be shared with the consulate offices and employers, he explained. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-II) AV Ranganath said the SB was updating details of violators with the help of Aadhaar card.

“If a motorist is caught, we will enter his Aadhaar details in the computer along with his family members, who are accompanying him during a counselling session. If he is convicted, we will submit details to the SB,” he explained.

While producing the violator in the court here, the police would submit the amount of alcohol he had consumed while driving along with the video footage taken while checking him with a breathe analyser.

On Tuesday, the traffic training institutes at Begumpet and Goshamahal teemed with violators of drink driving. They attended the counselling with one of their family members as it is mandatory.

As many as 2,000 cases were booked against drink drivers on December 31 night, as part of a special drive taken up at several places in the city.