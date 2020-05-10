Getting the babies to Giggle

By | Published: 8:08 pm 8:15 pm

A mother of two and ex-software engineer, Manasa Alladi decided to pursue her passion for photography after marriage. Having worked with Infosys for seven years, she quit her job and went ahead to follow her dreams and proved that married women can achieve more if they have a supportive family.

“I always had a passion towards photography, but due to my career plans, I used to push my passion aside and focus more on career. But after marriage, my husband understood me better. It’s not just him but the whole family stood by me, they asked me to follow my passion and do things which I like,” says Manasa.

Manasa thought of doing something different. “I always wanted to be a photographer, but there are many photographers in town so I thought of doing something unique. That’s when I started researching about baby photography and came to know that only a few in Hyderabad are doing professional baby photography. It’s not easy to photograph babies and it take lots of forbearance to have a photo shoot for newborn babies but it was an easy job for me as I have kids of my own and I learned to handle them which helped me through this journey of getting into baby photography.”

Manasa decided to quit her job when she conceived her second child. “I have decided to quit my job when I had my second child. These are very precious moments for every mother and I didn’t want to take a chance of missing it. Meanwhile, I was checking for a good photo studio where I can capture all the sweet memories and put them into an album, but I couldn’t find one. That’s how I decided to start ‘Giggles Photography’,” shares the photographer.

She started the studio in 2019 which claims to be India’s largest exclusive baby photography studio as of now; within a year, they grew to a team of 12 members. “I have converted a godown into a studio with different themes within one year,” shares Manasa, who served more than 500 clients in the past one year.

Manasa specialises in newborn and toddler photography services. Their speciality is different theme-based setups in the studio which has been specially designed for sitter sessions. They also provide customers with costumes for babies in the age group of newborn to 3 years. Manasa is specific about appointments and she says they only work on prior appointment as the slot needs to be booked for the day in advance, not just because of the demand but also because they need to handle the babies carefully. The price range for each photo session starts from Rs 15,000 and goes up to Rs 50,000.

