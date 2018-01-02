Ghazal Srinivas arrested over harassment complaint

Published: 2nd Jan 2018
Ghazal Srinivas
Ghazal Srinivas. Source: YouTube

Hyderabad: Noted singer Ghazal Srinivas was arrested by the Punjagutta police for allegedly harassing a woman here on Tuesday. According to sources, a 29-year-old woman, working for a web radio station approached the police last week alleging that the well known singer has been harassing her for more than a year.

Based on the complaint of the woman, the Punjagutta police have booked a case and after initial enquiry have arrested Ghazal Srinivas. In fact, according to police, the singer was already produced before the Court for remanding.

