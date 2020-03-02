GHBS, TSTDC to organise conference on hospitality

By | Published: 12:55 am 6:37 pm

Hyderabad: GITAM Hyderabad Business School (GHBS) in association with Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is organising a two-day international conference on ‘Tourism, Travel & Hospitality Management’ on its campus on March 27 and 28.

Conference convenor Dr. Anand Bethapudi said the two-day programme includes the specific objectives like- to provide an interdisciplinary forum on tourism & hospitality designing, sustainability of destinations for practitioners and academicians, to foster dialogue among various stakeholders, to propose multidisciplinary strategies for economic, socio-political, cultural and institutional changes, to allow stakeholders to share their experiences and research outcomes, to discuss the complexities encountered in promoting tourism & development destinations and to converge local-global partners for future research collaborations.

US Consulate General Steven Fox, Ramoji Film City CEO Rajeev Jalnapurkar, TSTDC MD P. Manohar, India Tourism Assistant Director Satarupa Datta, ICFAI (Sikkim) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jagannath Patnaik, industrial representatives and OU, Mahatma Gandhi, Adikavi Nannaya, NITHM universities professors, scholar and students will also take part in this conference, Anand said.

Interested candidates can submit an abstract and full paper can be sent as email attachment to [email protected] Accepted papers will be published in a book with ISBN number. Last date for registration is March 20. For conference theme, registration, transportation, hospitality and other details, contact Dr. Anand on 9666124132, Dr. K Sasi Kumar on 9848192864 or visit www.ghbs.in.

