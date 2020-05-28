Ghee adulteration racket busted, one held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) busted a ghee adulteration racket being run from Kamatipura in the old city and arrested a trader, from whom they seized 70 kilograms of adulterated ghee worth Rs 50,000.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided Sri Shakthi Traders at Kamatipura and caught the suspect. He was purchasing ghee from the market and after adding other ingredients, repacking it in sachets weighing half a kilogram and supplying in the market, said S Raghavendra, Inspector, Task Force (South).

The man along with the seized material was handed over to the Kamatipura police for further action.

