GHMC to actively monitor open gyms

By | Published: 1:32 am

Hyderabad: With complaints pouring in over poor maintenance of open gyms in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constituting a committee to frame guidelines on quality of the equipment and its maintenance.

Taking advantage of the poor monitoring, miscreants have been having a field day at the open gyms set up in a few parks. Equipment was being stolen or damaged due to lack of sufficient security.

There have been reports of miscreants cutting the equipment using hacksaw blades and taking away some components. In few other cases, three to five persons were found using the equipment at one go and damaging it in the process.

During a video conference with officials here on Monday, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore instructed the Deputy Commissioners to inspect the open gyms in respective areas and replace the damaged equipment with new ones.

“Citizens are making good use of the open gyms established in different parks. But there is a need to frame guidelines on the quality and maintenance of the equipment in these gyms,” he said.

In addition to the existing ones, Municipal Corporation is planning to set up 38 more open gyms in different parks in the city. However, this time, the Municipal Corporation plans to entrust the operations and maintenance of gym and equipment to successful bidders.

Model markets

Meanwhile, the GHMC Commissioner also directed the officials to initiate measures for launching model markets constructed in different areas of the city.

GHMC has constructed 43 model markets, most of which have not been launched due to different reasons. Instructions were issued to officials to inspect the markets and take up measures for launching the facilities for the convenience of citizens, said a press release.

Garbage clearance

The GHMC is now planning on garbage clearance in the city during evenings also in addition to the mornings.

To this effect, the Municipal Corporation is introducing four trucks and one bobcat vehicle for each circle. Already, tendering process is under progress and shortly these vehicles will commence operations.

This apart, 150 vehicles will also be introduced exclusively for clearing construction and demolition debris in 15 days, said Dana Kishore.